Showers and storms expected on Independence Day

A low pressure system is affecting the area.

On Independence Day, sunny spells are expected to give way to local showers and isolated storms mainly in coastal regions and over the mountains, from noon onwards.

Winds will mainly be light northeasterly to southeasterly, force three, later turning moderate force three to four and strong force four to five in northern coastal regions, over slight seas.



Temperatures will rise to 30 degrees Celsius inland, 28 in coastal regions and 22 over the mountains.

Skies will clear out this evening, but thin mist is expected to form at dawn.

Winds will be light northwesterly to northeasterly force three, over calm to slight seas.

Temperatures will drop to 16 degrees Celsius inland, 17 in coastal regions and 14 over the mountains.

A rise in temperatures is predicted tomorrow, with skies turning increasingly cloudy during the day.

Same conditions through Sunday and Monday, with a further rise in temperatures, close to the seasonal average.