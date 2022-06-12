Showers and storms as temperatures drop by almost 10C inland

The near heatwave is giving way to local showers and storms across most of the country today, as a low pressure system is affecting the island, remnants of the storm ‘Genesis’ that caused severe flooding and damages across many areas of Greece.

Overcast skies will bring isolated light showers in the west and the north, with more rain in the afternoon inland, the southeast and over the mountains.

Winds will initially be light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly force three to four, gradually turning moderate to strong force four to five and very strong force six in southern areas.

Seas will be slight to moderate.

A significant drop in temperatures will be recorded, as inland areas will see around 30 degrees Celsius, a steep climb down from yesterday’s 38, with 27 in the west and north, 28 in the south and east and 19 on the mountains.

Clear skies this evening, gradually turning increasingly overcast.

Winds will be light to moderate southwesterly to northwesterly, force three to four and in windward regions, moderate force four over slight to moderate seas.

Temperatures will drop to 18 degrees Celsius inland, 23 in western coastal areas, 20 in the rest of the coastal regions and 11 over the mountains.

Showers on Monday, Holy Spirit holiday, mostly in the west and north initially, with isolated storms inland, the southeast and the mountains expected in the afternoon.

Conditions will improve on Monday evening, with more rain however on Tuesday and Wednesday mainly inland and on the mountains.

Temperatures will remain slightly below the seasonal average.