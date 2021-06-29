NewsWorldShow commemorating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party...

Show commemorating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China, in Beijing

Performers take part in a show commemorating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China at the National Stadium in Beijing, China June 28, 2021. REUTERS/Thomas Peter TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Performers take part in a show commemorating the 100th anniversary of the founding of the Communist Party of China at the National Stadium in Beijing, China June 28, 2021.

By gavriella
