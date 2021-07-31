NewsWorldShots fired outside Berlin store, four injured, one arrested

Shots fired outside Berlin store, four injured, one arrested

Police vehicles block a street after exchanges of gunfire in Vienna, Austria November 3, 2020. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa

Shots were fired in a violent clash at a store car park in northern Berlin on Friday, leaving four people injured, the Berliner Zeitung reported.

One person was subsequently arrested, the newspaper added later.

The injured included three men and a woman, local media reported, adding that police had questioned eyewitnesses and cordoned off the area.

Of the injured, one person was stabbed with a knife, another suffered a gunshot wound, and a third suffered a head injury in a fight in the car park of a DIY store in Berlin’s Wedding district, the Berliner Zeitung added.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleThe war has changed,’ CDC says, calling for new response to Delta variant
Next articleTokyo’s daily COVID-19 infections hit new record of 4,058

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros