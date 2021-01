Birdlife Cyprus announced that a flamingo was found wounded in the Lake of Paralimni.

Members managed to save the bird and take it to a specialist who said the bird had been shot three times. Another shot flamingo was also seen in the lake but so far it was not possible to save it.

The rescued bird has been treated and is now recuperating but has lost its left eye.

Even though the Paralimni Lake belongs to Natura 2000, the area is downgraded and not sufficiently protected.