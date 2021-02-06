Shops to reopen with bargains on Monday to ‘get rid of’ stock, says Cyprus Retail Association

Retailers intend to offer large discounts upon reopening on Monday to attract customers as they were left with large quantities of unsold stock following a general lockdown enforced on January 10 to curb rising Covid cases, Phileleftheros reports.

Head of the Cyprus Retail Association Marios Antoniou told the daily that in some cases discounts will exceed 50% in a bid to boost income to meet piled-up expenses including rent and taxes.

Antoniou said that around 33,000 retail employees will go back to work on Monday after taking a rapid test and that health protocols will be adhered to “as nobody wishes a new lockdown.”

He also noted that as per the Health Ministry protocol, businesses need to enforce the rule of one person per 10 m2 for small shops and one person per 15 m2 for stores larger than 1,000 m2.

To visit retail stores, citizens must request a movement permission by SMS to 8998 selecting option No 9. The same number can also be selected for visits to hair salons and beauty parlours as well as to attend theatre performances and cinema screenings.