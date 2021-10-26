Shopping mall shooting in Idaho leaves 2 dead, 4 injured

NewsWorldShopping mall shooting in Idaho leaves 2 dead, 4 injured

Two people were killed and four others, including a police officer, were injured on Monday (October 25) in a shooting at a shopping center in Boise, Idaho, that ended with the lone suspect taken into custody authorities said.

Official details of the bloodshed were sketchy, but Boise Police Chief Ryan Lee told reporters at a briefing that police responded to reports of a shooting at the Boise Towne Square mall shortly before 2 p.m. local time.

Officers arriving on the scene “encountered an individual matching the suspect’s description,” leading to an exchange of gunfire with the assailant that left one officer injured and the shooter arrested, the chief said.

No information about the suspect was given, nor were any of the victims identified. The chief also declined to elaborate on the circumstances of the shooting.

One shopper, Joey Bernal, told the Idaho Statesman newspaper he was in the shopping mall’s food court when he heard five to eight shots ring out and that security personnel ushered him from the mall entrance before police arrived.

Boise Towne Square is located on the western end Idaho’s capital and its most populous metropolitan area, a city of some 250,000 residents.

