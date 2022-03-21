NewsWorldShopping mall destroyed by Russian army in Kyiv Shopping mall destroyed by Russian army in Kyiv 5 hours ago FacebookTwitterWhatsAppEmailPrintViber 2022 03 21t112433z 172567787 Owanapaavideo2022032127306982 Rtrmadp Baseimage 960x540 Anadolu At least four people were killed in the attack carried out by the Russian army on the shopping center in the Podilskyi district of Kyiv on in the early hours of Monday, March 21. (Reuters) By gavriella Previous articleTwo people wanted for theft and malicious damage (photos)Next articleEpidemiological risk assessment of countries concerning COVID-19, dated 21/03/2022 Top Stories Local Where to go for a free rapid test, if eligible, on 22 March World Facebook removes a deepfake of Volodymyr Zelenskyy Local Epidemiological risk assessment of countries concerning COVID-19, dated 21/03/2022 Local Two people wanted for theft and malicious damage (photos) Local Bill introducing the crime of feminicide in House Plenum soon Taste Local Food Goodbye, 2021! Celebratory brunch at Meltemi on December 31 Local Food Christmas at Ermou 272 on December 18 Agrotourism Christmas Village in Kakopetria opens on December 10 Eat & Drink Cyprus ‘Mighty’ Meze Nights at Elysian on December 3-4 RELATED ARTICLES Facebook removes a deepfake of Volodymyr Zelenskyy China Eastern Airlines passenger jet has ‘accident’ in Guangxi-state media Neurological problems no higher after vaccination against Covid-study British royals dance, make chocolate in Belize as tour brightens