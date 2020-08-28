Photos Shooting between drug gangs in Rio de Janeiro

Shooting between drug gangs in Rio de Janeiro

A woman reacts next to the body of a person who was shot near Sao Carlos slums complex during a police operation after heavy confrontations between drug gangs in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 27, 2020.

Source:REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

