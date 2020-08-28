Shooting between drug gangs in Rio de Janeiro

A woman reacts next to the body of a person who was shot near Sao Carlos slums complex during a police operation after heavy confrontations between drug gangs in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, August 27, 2020.
MORE PHOTOS
Kim Jong Un attends enlarged meeting of the Political Bureau
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends an enlarged meeting of the Political Bureau of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of...
Wisconsin on fire
A man walks by an armoured vehicle as B&L Office Furniture burns in the background as protests turn to fires after a Black man,...
A 92-year-old man shows his five-meter long hair in Vietnam
Nguyen Van Chien, 92, sits for a portrait to show his 5-meter long hair which, according to him, has not been cut for nearly...
A firefighter sprays water on the Arab Gas Pipeline
Firefighters spray water on the fire that resulted from an explosion on the Arab Gas Pipeline between the towns of Ad Dumayr and Adra,...