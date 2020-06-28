News World Shooting at California Walmart distribution center leaves two dead, four injured

Shooting at California Walmart distribution center leaves two dead, four injured

The logo of a Walmart Superstore is seen during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Rosemead, California, U.S., June 11, 2020. Picture taken June 11, 2020. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

A shooting at a Walmart distribution centre in Red Bluff, California, killed at least two people and injured four others late on Saturday, officials said.

The incident started around 3:30 pm Pacific Time, according to the office of the local sheriff.

Tehama County’s assistant sheriff said the attacker circled the centre’s parking lot four times before crashing his vehicle into the building and opening fire with a semi-automatic rifle.

The shooter killed an employee before police officers shot and killed the attacker.

The authorities identified the employee as Martin Haro-Lozano, 45, of Orland, California.

Walmart said it was aware of the situation and was working with law enforcement authorities.

“We are deeply saddened by this tragic incident”, the company said in a statement.

“This is an active police investigation and we will continue to work with Tehama County Sheriff’s Office and assist in their investigation in any way possible”, it added.

The injured were taken to Red Bluff’s St. Elizabeth Community Hospital.

Local media said the Tehama County Sheriff’s Office is conducting a criminal investigation with assistance from the Department of Justice and the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Red Bluff is a city of about 14,000 people located around 130 miles (210 kilometres) north of Sacramento, California.

(Reuters)

FILE PHOTO

By Josephine Koumettou
Shooting at California Walmart distribution center leaves two dead, four injured

