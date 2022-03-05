Shocking high prices for Green Monday picnic table this year

Lenten food to mark the upcoming Green Monday celebrations will cost households a lot more this year, according to the island’s consumer service which has published a price observatory.

Prices of vegetables are much higher compared to last year, along with those of other Lent delicacies such as halva, seafood and baked goods including ‘lagana’ – the traditional Green Monday bread.

Even the price of charcoal is on the rise by over 20% compared to last year, Philenews reported on Saturday.

It is essentially a table with fewer restrictions on coronavirus measures to curb the spread of the virus but with huge cost increase due to other external factors, the report added.

According to the Price Observatory of the Consumer Protection Service, the price of potatoes is increased by 38% compared to last year and is available at € 0.72 per kilo compared to €0.52 last year.

Tomatoes jumped from €1.71 to €2.41 per kilo with a percentage change of 40%. Greenhouse cucumbers are sold at €3.31 from €1.71 last year, an increase of 92%.

Field cucumbers are 46% more expensive this year and sold at an average price of €4.06 compared to €2.77 on Green Monday last year.

Celery roots increased by 41% and are sold at €1.95 this year compared to €1.38 per kilo in 2021. And artichokes are now sold 70% more expensive with an average price of €1.67 per kilo compared to €0.98 per kilo last year.