Shocking dive for Cyprus in 2022 edition of World Press Freedom Index

The 2022 edition of the World Press Freedom Index has Cyprus shockingly diving to the 65th position from the 26th it had just a year earlier.

The Reporters Without Frontiers non-governmental organization has drafted the report which was released on Tuesday – World Press Freedom Day.

It assesses the state of journalism in 180 countries and territories, highlighting the disastrous effects of news and information chaos.

These are the effects of a globalised and unregulated online information space that encourages fake news and propaganda, the organisation has noted.

The Nordic trio of Norway, Denmark and Sweden continues to serve as a democratic model where freedom of expression flourishes.

Greece is at an even worse position than Cyprus, diving 38 places within a year and ranking 108th this year from 70th in 2021.

In the 180 countries and territories ranked by RSF, indicators are assessed on the basis of a quantitative survey of press freedom violations and abuses against journalists and media.

And a qualitative study based on the responses of hundreds of press freedom experts selected by journalists, academics and human rights defenders to a questionnaire with 123 questions.

The questionnaire has been updated to take better account of new challenges, including those linked to media digitalisation.

