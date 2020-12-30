Total of 4,061 coronavirus cases diagnosed from December 14 to 27

A total of 4,061 coronavirus cases were diagnosed in Cyprus over 14 days – from December 14 to 27, according to the National Surveillance Report released on Wednesday.

The shocking report, drafted by the Epidemiological Surveillance Unit of the Ministry of Health, also shows that a total of 19,895 Covid-19 cases were diagnosed as of December 27. And that 117 of which died due to the virus, marking a case fatality risk of 0.6%.

The 14-day cumulative diagnosis rate is 457.3 per 100,000 population with the median age being 39 years and ranging from 24-55 years.

In addition, the report shows that 52.7% were female (2,142), 47% male (1,909) and for 10 cases (0.3%) sex has not been recorded at the moment.

By place of exposure, 1.3% (52) were imported and 98.7% (4,009) were locally-acquired.

As of Monday, 149 people were still hospitalized with the median age of patients being 68 years ranging from 57-80 years – 63.1% (94) are males and 36.9% (55) are from Nicosia district.

Of 28 cases in intensive care units (ICU) who are currently notified, 25 are intubated. The median age of current ICU patients is 72, ranging from 67-82 years and 18 (64.3%) are males. Twenty-three (82.1%) patients currently in ICU have pre-existing conditions.

At the same time, a total of 743,693 molecular tests have been performed as of last Sunday, which is 82,231 per 100,000 population.

In particular, over the last 14 days, 65,099 molecular tests have been performed, that is, 7,331 per 100,000 population.

Among all cases diagnosed in the last 14 days, 1,819 (44.8%) were reported in Nicosia district, 1,057 (26%) in Larnaca, 665 (16.4%) in Limassol, 216 (5.3%) in Paphos, and 208 (5.1%) in Famagusta.

In addition, 96 (2.4%) were reported either in the British bases or had a residence abroad, or information was not available.