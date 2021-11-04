NewsLocalShocking 2147 cases of violence against women by men recorded in 2020...

Shocking 2147 cases of violence against women by men recorded in 2020 alone

A total of 2147 cases of violence against women by men were recorded in 2020 alone, according to shocking data presented before Parliament on Wednesday.

Of the 2147 cases 417 cases concerned women who received death threats, Philenews also reported on Thursday.

In addition, 321 cases concerned women who received threats with the use of a weapon while another 129 were ones that were almost strangled.

The majority of the victims are foreigners and the  perpetrators are Greek Cypriots.

The data presented before the House Legal Committee follows a proposed bill by House President Annita Demetriou who wants wife or girlfriend killing to become a criminal offence on its own.

Women activists also told MPs that what should also be taken into account is that, in other countries, the burden of proof falls on the perpetrator and not on the victim.

 

 

By Annie Charalambous
