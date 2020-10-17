News Local A shocking 202 new covid-19 cases in Cyprus on Saturday

A shocking 202 new covid-19 cases in Cyprus on Saturday

The Health Ministry on Saturday announced a shocking 202 new Covid-19 cases, out of a total of 4,966 laboratory tests.

This takes the island’s confirmed infections to 2,581 and raises great concern among health authorities.

Ten of the new cases are still under investigation, the Ministry also said, while the remaining 192 were detected as follows:

  • 42 through tracing out of 474 tests
  • 126 through private initiative out of 1,894 tests
  • Two out of 1,129 tests from expatriates/passengers
  • Seven out of 295 tests from public hospital labs
  • One out of 288 tests from students and teachers
  • One out of one test from migrants shelters
  • Eight out of 306 tests from villages in Larnaca and Famagusta districts
  • Four out of 338 tests carried out randomly at sport clubs by the Cyprus Football Association
  • One out of 216 tests from elderly peoples homes

In total, 16 patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at the Famagusta General Hospital but eight more patients will be admitted later on Saturday.

Moreover, two patients remain intubated at the ICU of the Nicosia General Hospital and one at Paphos General Hospital.

 

By Annie Charalambous
