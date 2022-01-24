InsiderEconomyShipping Deputy Ministry announces tender for Digital Transformation

Shipping Deputy Ministry announces tender for Digital Transformation

Shipping4
Shipping4

The Cyprus Shipping Deputy Ministry (SDM) announces the launch of a tender (Tender No. SDM 1/2022) for the Digital Transformation of the Shipping Deputy Ministry.  The project is co-financed by the European Union – NextGenerationEU (Resilience and Recovery Facility).

It aims to transform SDM business processes and maximize its operational efficiency based on three key principles:

1. One stop shop service environment

2. Seamless process integration: Business units and their processes should seamlessly integrate and complement each other with information and processing activities based on lean business processes and complete software solutions.

3. Operational excellence: Provide reliable services with efficient operating cost and minimum inconveniences to customers and employees by leveraging intelligent process automation.

The main actions of this Tender include:

–     Analysis of the current procedures and their optimization/transformation to a digital environment.

–     Development of an information system that covers all SDM main processes.

–     Provision of tools for intelligent monitoring, analysis and reporting.

The deadline for tender submissions on the 7th March 2022 at 12:00.

Further information and any relevant documentation on the tender procedure are available on the following link:

[https://www.eprocurement.gov.cy/epps/cft/prepareViewCfTWS.do?resourceId=5165010].

By gavriella
Previous articlePolice release to the press objects from robberies and thefts (photos)
Next articleBeijing Games had 72 COVID cases, none athletes, among early arrivals

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros