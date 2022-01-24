Shipping Deputy Ministry announces tender for Digital Transformation

The Cyprus Shipping Deputy Ministry (SDM) announces the launch of a tender (Tender No. SDM 1/2022) for the Digital Transformation of the Shipping Deputy Ministry. The project is co-financed by the European Union – NextGenerationEU (Resilience and Recovery Facility).

It aims to transform SDM business processes and maximize its operational efficiency based on three key principles:

1. One stop shop service environment

2. Seamless process integration: Business units and their processes should seamlessly integrate and complement each other with information and processing activities based on lean business processes and complete software solutions.

3. Operational excellence: Provide reliable services with efficient operating cost and minimum inconveniences to customers and employees by leveraging intelligent process automation.

The main actions of this Tender include:

– Analysis of the current procedures and their optimization/transformation to a digital environment.

– Development of an information system that covers all SDM main processes.

– Provision of tools for intelligent monitoring, analysis and reporting.

The deadline for tender submissions on the 7th March 2022 at 12:00.

Further information and any relevant documentation on the tender procedure are available on the following link:

[https://www.eprocurement.gov.cy/epps/cft/prepareViewCfTWS.do?resourceId=5165010].