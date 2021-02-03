Ship from occupied areas anchors in Paphos

A ship flying Panama’s flag requested permission to anchor off the port of Kato Paphos due to bad weather. However, it was ascertained that it had violated international conventions since it had first stopped in a non-government controlled by the Republic port in the occupied areas.

It is a cargo vessel carrying fertilizers and other agricultural products and according to relevant sources, it had sailed from a Turkish port and was going to Rostov, Russia.

The Cyprus authorities launched demarches with the company that owes the ships as well as to international organizations.

The vessels is expected to receive permission to sail to its final destination.

