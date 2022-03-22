Shine & Bloom: Spring Yoga Retreat in Lefkara this weekend

After a winter of hibernation let’s welcome spring together. As the sun emerges out of the wintery shadows and the earth blooms with colour and expansive energy, the world opens back up to the idea of new beginnings and the physical body asks for renewal.

Start the journey with a readiness to leave behind the winter’s lethargy and set new intentions, grow, transform, and feel light, awakened, and motivated.

Bloom & Shine on Spring Yoga retreat will warm your body mind and soul through fluid movement and playful classes.

***What to expect***

Daily Yoga practice, (12 hours*):

🧎‍♀️Morning meditation

🧘Pranayama workshop

🙏 Vinyasa flow Yoga

✈️AcroYoga workshop

👣 Feetup trainer Yoga

🧘‍♀️💃 Yoga dance

Outdoor activities:

🥾Hiking ( at a Vavatsinia trail) or

🏄🏼‍♀️SUP Yoga (12 spots only) depending on weather

Convivial food experiences and togetherness

When March 25 – March 27

Prices Early Bird: from 220 euros

Regular fee after the 18th of March: 250 euros

In order to reserve your spot* you have to prepay*, in advance, €80*(prepayment is not refundable) thnk u

*Lefkara hotel can accommodate only 12 persons, in shared rooms, so pls be prepared & book your Room ASAP🙏

Drop in to all classes €15 except AcroYoga workshop for 3 hrs, €25!

For more information contact Katerina 99356252, Skevi 99435040, or on social media.

This price includes:

•2 dinners,

-3 Lunches

-2 breakfasts and snacks

•One Pranayama Workshop

-One AcroYoga Workshop

•12 hours* of Yoga practice, meditation, and rituals*

•*Two-night accommodation at Lefkara Hotel & Restaurant

https://www.facebook.com/search/top?q=lefkara%20hotel%20%26%20restaurant

•Outdoor activities SUP yoga 12 spots only (weather depending)

or – Hiking

Even though this is a bonding experience, you can book your own accommodation and participate only at the practical sessions.

-Drop-ins are possible for the yoga classes for 15 euros per hour, except AcroYoga workshop which is €25 drop in! but it is suggested to reserve your spot due to limited availability.