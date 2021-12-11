Shell shareholders back plan to move from The Hague to London

Royal Dutch Shell PLC shareholders voted overwhelmingly late on Friday in favour of a plan to end the company’s dual share structure and move its headquarters to London from The Hague.

With roughly 58% of outstanding shares cast, a preliminary tally showed 99% of shareholders supported a special resolution enabling the corporate structure change.

Official results were expected later in the day, but no significant change was expected as the vast majority of institutional shareholders had voted early.

The proposal, which would see the company renamed Shell PLC, losing the “Royal Dutch” title it has had for more than a century, requires approval by 75% of shareholder votes cast.