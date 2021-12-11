NewsWorldShell shareholders back plan to move from The Hague to London

Shell shareholders back plan to move from The Hague to London

Shell
Shell

Royal Dutch Shell PLC shareholders voted overwhelmingly late on Friday in favour of a plan to end the company’s dual share structure and move its headquarters to London from The Hague.

With roughly 58% of outstanding shares cast, a preliminary tally showed 99% of shareholders supported a special resolution enabling the corporate structure change.

Official results were expected later in the day, but no significant change was expected as the vast majority of institutional shareholders had voted early.

The proposal, which would see the company renamed Shell PLC, losing the “Royal Dutch” title it has had for more than a century, requires approval by 75% of shareholder votes cast.

By Annie Charalambous
Previous articleCyprus to recommend booster Covid shot after 5.5 rather than 6 months
Next articleList of free coronavirus rapid test sites all across Cyprus on Sunday

Top Stories

Taste

RELATED ARTICLES

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros