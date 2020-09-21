Sheep breeders trying to save their animals

Sheep breeders reach a flooded farm to save their animals, following a storm near the village of Megala Kalyvia, in central Greece, September 19, 2020. Picture taken with a drone.
MORE PHOTOS
A young girl wears a toy weapon during a ‘2nd Amendment’ rally at Michigan
A young girl wears a toy weapon during a '2nd Amendment' rally at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, U.S. September 17, 2020.
Tour de France
Stage 17 of Tour de France. Grenoble to Meribel Col De La Loze. September 16, 2020.
A princess in the army
Belgian Crown Princess Elisabeth takes part in a military initiation training at Elsenborn Belgian army camp in Butgenbach, Belgium September 10, 2020. Picture taken September 10,...
Royal Philharmonic Orchestra perform around the Wembley Park retail
Members of the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra perform "pop-up" socially distanced live performances around the Wembley Park retail, sports and entertainment venues area, amid the...