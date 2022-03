A different exhibition has recently taken place in Nicosia, organized by SPAVO, the Association for the Prevention and Handling of Violence in the Family. The exhibition was opened by House Speaker Annita Demetriadou on 8 March, International Women’s day and lasted for two weeks.

The exhibition expressed the harsh reality of women’s murders, through their photos, stories and dresses of the victims.

Hundreds of visitors stood there with tears in their eyes.