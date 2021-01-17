She caused an accident under the influence of drugs and alcohol

A 39 year old woman was arrested after she caused an accident last night in a Nicosia area and was found to be intoxicated and without a license.

She was driving under the influence of alcohol, almost four times above the allowed limit of 22 mgs, and tested positive in a drugs test, while her car license had expired in December 2019.

The woman lost control of her vehicle just after nine in the evening, hit a road sign and came to a stop causing extensive damage to the car. She did not suffer any injuries.

She was charged in writing and released to be summoned at a later date.

The 39 year old was also fined for violating the lockdown.