She caused an accident under the influence of drugs and alcohol

A 39 year old woman was arrested after she caused an accident last night in a Nicosia area and was found to be intoxicated and without a license.
She was driving under the influence of alcohol, almost four times above the allowed limit of 22 mgs, and tested positive in a drugs test, while her car license had expired in December 2019.
The woman lost control of her vehicle just after nine in the evening, hit a road sign and came to a stop causing extensive damage to the car. She did not suffer any injuries.
She was charged in writing and released to be summoned at a later date.
The 39 year old was also fined for violating the lockdown.
By Constantinos Tsintas
