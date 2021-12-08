Sharks and fish at Malta aquarium get early impromptu visit from Scuba Claus and elf

NewsWorldSharks and fish at Malta aquarium get early impromptu visit from Scuba...

Delivering presents to all the world’s 2 billion children while in charge of nine reindeer and a flying vehicle, squeezing down chimneys and entering strangers’ houses is a tough job for Santa Claus but on Tuesday (December 7) he decided to contend with a new risk – feeding sharks.

Wearing a black wetsuit completed by a full dive equipment instead of his usual red suit, with flippers and a snorkel over his white beard, the watery Scuba Claus, helped by an elf, plunged into a huge fish tank in Malta’s National Aquarium in Qawra to hand out treats to sharks and fish – but only those who had been well behaved throughout the year.

Father Christmas didn’t hand out any presents though – the aquarium fish will just have to wait until Christmas Day like everyone else.

The aquarium is located in Qawra, in the northern part of the island, and hosts more than 175 different species of various animals, including fish, mollusks, reptiles and insects.

