Shanghai revives after two-month COVID lockdown

Shanghai sprung back to life on Wednesday (June 1) after two months of bitter isolation under a ruthless COVID-19 lockdown, with shops and public transportation reopening, people going back to offices, streets and markets.

Cars were back on the roads, commuters hopped on trains and buses again, and queues were seen outside shopping malls. The Bund was bustling with visitors enjoying time outdoors and taking selfies of themselves at the historic riverside plaza.

Huang Qi, 27, one of the city’s 26 million residents, was extremely excited. “I itch to jump into the Huangpu River and thump around in the water,” he said.

However, there were still long queues at PCR testing sites, with residents needing recent negative results to take public transport and enter various buildings, and many queued at vaccination centres.

Shanghai’s lockdown was the result of China’s “zero COVID” strategy of eradicating outbreaks at just about any cost as the country went against the global consensus that co-existence with the virus was inevitable.

