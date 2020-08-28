Sham wedding deal gone wrong behind 33-year-old’s murder

There were some shocking revelations before Larnaca district court on Thursday during proceedings in the case of a 26-year-old Indian who allegedly confessed to murdering 33-year-old Romanian Popa Andrei on July 22.

It looks like the two men were planning a sham wedding between Andrei and the 26-year-old suspect’s girlfriend, also from India, in order for her to obtain citizenship.

The Indian was also involved in another sham wedding before the one being planned, between himself and Andrei’s girlfriend for the same reasons.

The suspect was arrested at Ayios Dometios roadblock trying to flee into the Turkish-occupied area of Cyprus.

Police are looking for a second person in relation to the case who also seems to be from India.

The 26-year-old who is remanded in custody for eight days is facing charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, abduction, robbery and premeditated murder.

The post mortem examination of Andrei will be carried out today by state coroners Angeliki Papetta and Orthodoxos Orthodoxou in the presence of anthropologists due to the fact the body was found in a state of advanced decomposition.