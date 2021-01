A shallow magnitude 4.3 earthquake was reported on Friday morning near the port city of Sitia in the Greek island of Crete.

The National Observatory of Athens said the quake hit at 8:57 am local time at a shallow depth of 10 km.

The tremor followed hours only after a quake of magnitude 5 on the Richter scale had rattled Cyprus.

Shallow earthquakes are felt more strongly than deeper ones as they are closer to the surface.