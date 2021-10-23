Sexual scandal grows in occupied north, as 3rd video surfaces

The political crisis in occupied north Cyprus is deepening, as a third clip of a sexual nature has surfaced, exposing yet another Turkish-Cypriot politician, namely Gurkhan Giritli, member of Ersin Tatar’s National Unity Party.

Meanwhile, five people have been arrested in connection with the first video showing former so called ‘prime minister’ and leader of the National Unity Party Ersan Saner, as well as other similar clips that are openly circulating on social media.

One of those arrested is the lady taking part in the Saner video, as an investigation has been launched, following a complaint by the politician himself.

The 2nd video exposed Tozun Tulali, member of the Democratic Party led by Serdar Denktash.

The Turkish Cypriot leader commented for the first time on developments, saying in an interview that he regretted the situation.

‘All will find their way’, was Tatar’s response.