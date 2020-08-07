Sexual abuse lawsuits against Greek Orthodox church schools in US

A New York-based law firm has filed five lawsuits against the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese, St. Demetrios Church of Jamaica and a former Vice Principal Lawrence Svrcek, concerning allegations of sexual abuse.

The Lambrou Law Firm suit is against Saint Demetrios Jamaica Day School and Iakovos High School for offences that took place in the 1970s, 80s and 90’s.

Monetary damages are being sought for five former students, according to New York-based National Herald – an English-language weekly newspaper focusing on the Greek-American community.

“Our investigation has revealed that this sexual abuse took place in the 70’s, 80’s and perhaps the 90’s,” the law firm said in a statement.

“We believe that these five cases are only the tip of the Iceberg and that there could be dozens more,” it added.

The lawsuits allege that former Vice Principal Svrcek , a gym teacher, counsellor and later promoted, despite numerous complaints about him by parents, to Vice Principal had a propensity to sexual abuse students and in fact sexually abused children at the Church school.