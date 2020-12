According to the island’s Meteorology Service, the severe weather conditions will continue tonight as well since rain will be strong and ongoing. It must be noted that orange warning for strong thunderstorms is in effect until 20:00 tonight.

Today’s rain has caused problem to the highway since four traffic accidents have taken place in total, fortunately without injuries.

The Meteorology Service noted that the severe weather conditions will start weakening as of noon on Wednesday.

(philenews)