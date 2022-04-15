NewsLocalSeveral questions about the incident with students who consumed alcohol

Several questions about the incident with students who consumed alcohol

The more the investigation into the incident at a high school of Larnaca district proceeds the more questions arise. It is reminded that six students of the said school aged 13 to 14, consumed whisky and four of them were transferred to hospital.

As parents said, this is not an isolated incident. They also said there are complaints about drug use by students that have not been investigated as well as fights and damages to teachers’ cars. The parents are also amazed because nobody saw the students in time even though the consumption took place in the school yard.

It is noted that the whisky was brought by a 14-year-old student and her parents have been asked to testify.

Investigations continue.

Education Minister Prodromos Prodromou said that recently several new actions have been railroaded in order to face the issue of young delinquency.

By gavriella
