Seventy six citizens, four premises booked over covid measures breach

Police fined 76 citizens and four establishments all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for violation of measures aiming to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

They had carried out a total of 4,197 inspections, according to CNA.

In Nicosia, 13 citizens were booked after 777 inspections.

In Limassol, 31 citizens were booked after 1,333 inspections.

In Larnaca, six citizens and one establishment were booked after 830 inspections

In Paphos, 17 citizens and one establishment were booked after 634 inspections.

In Famagusta, eight citizens were booked after 478 inspections.

In Morphou, one citizen was booked after 132 inspections.

At the same time, Marine Police carried out 13 inspections without any violations recorded.