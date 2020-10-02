Seventeen new COVID cases on 2 October; most from tracing

Cyprus authorities announced on 2 October, 17 new COVID-19 cases, after conducting 2,412 laboratory tests, philenews reported. An announcement by the Ministry of Health says that 14 cases were found from contact tracing of 73 samples, two cases were detected among 1784 samples from passengers arriving in Cyprus and one case was detected after testing 183 samples in the Microbiological Laboratories of General Hospitals. The total number of positive cases detected in Cyprus rose to 1,789.

In total, nine patients with SARS-CoV-2 are treated at Famagusta General Hospital, four of which at the advanced care unit. One patient remains intubated at the ICU of Nicosia General Hospital.