Seventeen new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,465 tests

The Ministry of Health has announced that 17 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 2,465 tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

519 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 3 cases detected.

92 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 6 cases detected.

753 tests were carried out with samples taken under the control program of 3,000 people in Larnaca, 4 cases detected.

746 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control, 4 cases detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

187 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

164 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

4 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of control of students, teachers and schools.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,713.

Additionally, 15 patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, four of which in the intensive care unit.

