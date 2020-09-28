News Local Seventeen new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,465 tests

Seventeen new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,465 tests

The Ministry of Health has announced that 17 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out of a total of 2,465 tests carried out.

In detail, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out with the detection of new cases:

519 tests carried out with samples taken through private initiative, 3 cases detected.

92 tests carried out with samples taken in the process of tracking the contacts of already confirmed cases, 6 cases detected.

753 tests were carried out with samples taken under the control program of 3,000 people in Larnaca, 4 cases detected.

746 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of passenger and repatriation control, 4 cases detected.

Additionally, the following laboratory diagnostic tests were carried out without the detection of new cases:

187 tests carried out with samples taken under the program of referrals by Personal Doctors and control of special groups through the Public Health Clinics.

164 tests carried out with samples taken from the Microbiological Laboratories of the General Hospitals.

4 tests carried out with samples taken in the context of control of students, teachers and schools.

Based on today’s data the total number of confirmed cases is now 1,713.

Additionally, 15 patients are currently being treated at the Famagusta General Hospital, four of which in the intensive care unit.

(Philenews)

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleDoctors stop mid-operation, dress patient in operating theatre and discharge him

Top Stories

Local

Seventeen new coronavirus cases detected out of 2,465 tests

Maria Bitar -
The Ministry of Health has announced that 17 new cases of the SARS-CoV-II virus were detected in Cyprus over the past 24 hours out...
Read more
Local

Doctors stop mid-operation, dress patient in operating theatre and discharge him

Maria Bitar -
Unbelievable and yet a now quintessentially Cypriot thing to happen. The incident in question is that doctors at a private hospital in Nicosia stopped...
Read more
Economy

Economic sentiment in Cyprus deteriorated slightly this September

Maria Bitar -
In September 2020, economic sentiment in Cyprus deteriorated slightly as the Economic Sentiment Indicator (ESI-CypERC) decreased by 1.0 point compared to August 2020. According to...
Read more
Local

Jiu Jitsu – Distribution for US and Canada set for November

Maria Bitar -
Jiu Jitsu, the first Hollywood movie to be filmed in Cyprus under the incentive plan to promote the audiovisual industry starring Nicolas Cage, Alain...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine weather with higher temperatures on Tuesday

Maria Bitar -
Tuesday will be mainly fine with temperatures set to rise to 40°C inland, around 35°C in all coasts, and 32°C in the mountains, according...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Sheftalies

Andreas Nicolaides -
Sheftalies, a very tasty dish from the charcoal grill, are minced meat shaped into small sausages and wrapped in “panna” (suet). Panna is a...
Read more
Local Food

Spicy grilled soutzoukakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Place all ingredients for soutzoukakia in a bowl and mix well, preferably using a food processor, until well combined. Using the mixture, form cigar-shaped...
Read more
Local Food

Souvlakia

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Pork souvlaki: Put the meat and all the other ingredients in a bowl (not metal) and mix well. Cover the bowl and keep in...
Read more
Local Food

Pastelli (Carob Toffee)

Andreas Nicolaides -
The nutritional sweet of Pastelli is made with the syrup of carob pods, produced by boiling their pulp until it forms a thick, sticky...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Doctors stop mid-operation, dress patient in operating theatre and discharge him

Maria Bitar -
Unbelievable and yet a now quintessentially Cypriot thing to happen. The incident in question is that doctors at a private hospital in Nicosia stopped...
Read more
Local

Jiu Jitsu – Distribution for US and Canada set for November

Maria Bitar -
Jiu Jitsu, the first Hollywood movie to be filmed in Cyprus under the incentive plan to promote the audiovisual industry starring Nicolas Cage, Alain...
Read more
Local

Mainly fine weather with higher temperatures on Tuesday

Maria Bitar -
Tuesday will be mainly fine with temperatures set to rise to 40°C inland, around 35°C in all coasts, and 32°C in the mountains, according...
Read more
Local

Man wanted for breaking and entering, motor vehicle theft (photo)

Maria Bitar -
The man (pictured) is wanted by Police in connection with cases of breaking and entering as well as for a motor vehicle theft that...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros