Seven premises, fifteen individuals fined over covid measures violations

Police carried out 544 checks and booked 7 premises and 15 individuals all across Cyprus over the past 24 hours for non-compliance with measures aiming to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The majority of fines were handed out for not wearing a protective mask.

Specifically, police carried out 95 checks and reported 7 individuals and 1 premise in Nicosia, the capital.

In Limassol, 110 checks were carried out and 5 individuals were reported.

In Larnaca, 71 checks were carried out and 1 individual was reported.

In Paphos, 115 checks led to the report of 1 premise.

In Famagusta, 76 checks were carried out and 1 individual was reported.

In Morphou, 71 checks were carried out and 2 individuals and 4 premises were reported.