Seven people facing legal consequences for naturalizations

A man and his two children got Cypriot passports when purchasing three apartments for a total of 6 million euros. However, after a while the seller returned to the man 1.5 million euros through other companies, while the apartments have not yet been built, after four years.

Seven people (four natural and three legal persons) will appear before a Criminal Court facing 15 charges with the maximum sentence reaching seven years in prison.

All the above emerged from an announcement of the Legal Service yesterday. The case refers to an Egyptian national who got the Cypriot passport in 2018 and his two children. The indictment includes two officials of the construction company, an employee of a law firm and three legal persons (companies).