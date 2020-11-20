Seven old people from Timotheio old people’s home to Limassol General Hospital

At the orders of the Health Ministry, seven out of the 10 residents of Timotheio old people’s home who tested positive to COVID-19 will be transferred to the Limassol General Hospital to be treated. Three who are in a position to look after themselves will be transferred to EDEN Rehabilitation Center in Tersefanou and the others to other facilities.

It is reminded that the owner of Timotheio gave an ultimatum to the relevant authorities and the families of the old people, saying they had to undertake their transfer elsewhere since the facility was going to close down. He even claimed that the staff refused to go to work due to the “deadly virus.”

(philenews)