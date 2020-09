Famagusta police are investigating the theft of seven dogs which were in individual cages at a fenced small plot of land in the district.

The theft is believed to have taken place between eight in the evening on Sunday and 10 in the morning yesterday.

Two of the dogs are a cross between a Beagle and a Cretan, two are Ebaniel Bredon/Cretan and another two are Sergoutsi/ Mprack.

Anyone with information please contact Famagusta police.