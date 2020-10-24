Set your clocks-go back an hour tomorrow for the winter time

Clocks go back an hour tomorrow for the winter time, though it still doesn’t really feel like winter, mostly weather wise.

At four tomorrow morning, 25 October, adjust your watches and clocks (those that actually need it as most, now have a self-adjust mechanism) to the winter time, set to last until March 28, 2021.

At European level, there is still no agreement on how to enforce a uniform change in time, as a 2021 deadline to end obligatory summer and winter time, looms, following an agreement this year.

Countries who just want a summer time so to speak, must turn their clocks forward on the last Sunday of March next year, while for EU members, who wish to keep the winter time, clocks must go back on the last Sunday of October 2021.

What’s otherwise called a daylight saving time is basically meant to save energy.