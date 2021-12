A serious traffic accident occurred around 07.30 this morning in the district of Paphos and specifically in Pegeia.

According to the Police, the accident took place when a 26-year-old British lost control of his vehicles while driving on the road of Pegeia and as a result the car crashed into the pavement and was reversed in a nearby field.

Members of the Police rushed to the scene and an ambulance transferred the British young man to the Paphos General Hospital.