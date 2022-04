A very serious traffic accident that occurred this afternoon at Ambelakion Street, Potamos Germasoyias in Limassol, was finally fatal.

According to information, one of the two persons that were transferred to the Limassol General Hospital in serious condition, a 43-year-old man, died while the six year old child is hospitalized in critical condition. Both of them were on a three-wheel motorcycle.

Members of the Traffic Police are investigating.