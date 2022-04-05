Serious traffic accident at highway near Liopetri (updated)

A serious traffic accident occurred around 15.00 at the Agia Napa –Larnaca highway near Xylofagou.

According to the first information and under conditions that are being investigated, a motorcycle driven by a 90-year-old crashed into a vehicle driven by a 48-year-old man from Limassol.

The 90-year-old man died instantly while the car’s driver was taken to hospital even though lightly injured.

The Dekeleia British Bases Police are investigating the conditions of the accident. According to the first information, the motorcycle entered into the opposite lane.

Due to the accident the one lane toward Larnaca is closed and drivers are requested to drive slow and carefully.