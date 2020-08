Yiannis Kolonas, 29 , from Limassol died on Sunday morning after losing control of the high-power motorcycle he was riding on the Limassol to Paphos road and crashing into a metal road barrier.

Police had closed for a few hours the Limassol General Hospital exit on the Paphos–Limassol highway, at Ypsonas area, due to the serious accident.

It appears that the rider was not wearing a protective helmet and was going at high speed when he lost control of the bike, police also said.