NewsLocalSerious accident in Limassol - Driver fighting for life

Serious accident in Limassol – Driver fighting for life

A 49-year-old resident of Limassol was seriously injured during a car accident that occured early this morning.

The man was driving at Mouson Street but when he reached the crossing with Philellinon Street he crashed into a vehicle driven by 19-year-old, under conditions that are being investigated.

Immediately after the crash both men were transdferred to hospital. The 19-year-old had a broken nose and was held for precautionary reasons. The 49-year-old was in very serious condition and was transferred to the Nicosia General Hospital in an ambulance.

