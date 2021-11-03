Serial Griller/Funked Up Project in Nicosia on November 6

‘Funked-Up-Project’ is a creative, unconventional and explosive band, put together by three friends who share the same thing; love for music! It started a few years back as an idea which eventually became reality, with the sole purpose of making fine music.

‘Funked Up Project’ is a three member band manned by Pavlos Gregoras on vocals, Christos Pechlivanis on vocals and keys and Nickolas Filippou on percussion.

‘Funked Up Project”s setlist includes Rock, Jazz, Blues and Funk songs, including original work which is coming soon.

All in all, they love what they do, and what they do is music.

Rest assured that your ears will be treated with respect!