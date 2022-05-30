Serbia’s Vucic says agreed 3-year gas supply contract with Putin

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on Sunday (May 29) he had agreed a three-year gas supply contract in a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Vucic said he could not discuss the price agreed and further details would be agreed with Russian gas producer Gazprom. Vucic – Putin’s closest ally in Europe – added that Serbia he had agreed with Putin that the price of gas would be linked to the oil price, but did not elaborate.

Serbia’s 10-year gas supply contract with Gazprom expires on May 31.

Vucic also said that he had discussed with Putin expansion of gas storage space in the Balkan country.

Serbia, which aims to join the European Union, has come under pressure recently from Western countries to align its foreign policy with the bloc and impose sanctions on Russia.

In 2008 the Balkan country put its gas and oil sectors in the hands of Russian companies. Gazprom Neft and Gazprom together hold a majority stake in the country’s sole oil company while Gazprom is majority shareholder in the country’s sole gas storage facility.

(Reuters)