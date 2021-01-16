News World Serbia first European country to receive Chinese Covid vaccine

Serbia first European country to receive Chinese Covid vaccine

 

A plane carrying one million doses of Sinopharm’s COVID-19 vaccine arrived today in Serbia, making it the first European country to receive the Chinese vaccine for mass inoculation programmes.

President Aleksandar Vucic was accompanied by Beijing’s ambassador to the Balkan country at Belgrade’s airport as containers carrying the vaccines were unloaded from an Air Serbia plane.

“I would like to thank President Xi Jinping and Chinese leadership for sending us one million doses of the vaccine,” Vucic, who has helped forge close ties with China in recent years, told reporters.

He said Serbia’s medical regulator was expected to approve the Sinopharm vaccine in the next few days, allowing vaccinations with the doses to start within a week.

More than 20,000 Serbians have so far been vaccinated since the mass inoculation began in late December, mainly elderly people in retirement homes and medical workers.

Most have received the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech or Russia’s Sputnik vaccine.

Vucic said Serbia expects to get another 250,000 doses of the Sputnik vaccine and 20,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines next week. He also said the Balkan country expects to get shipments of AstraZeneca and Moderna vaccines by June.

Neighbouring Hungary expects its medical regulator to approve use of the Sinopharm vaccine for mass inoculation, after the European Commision gave its clearance for it to negotiate Sinopharm vaccine supply.

In the Western Balkan region, inoculation has started only in Serbia and Albania. Bosnia, Kosovo, Montenegro and North Macedonia have not yet received supplies of any vaccine.

China approved the shot developed by Sinopharm’s BIBP in late December, its first COVID-19 vaccine for general public use.

No detailed efficacy data has been released but BIBP has said the vaccine is 79.34% effective based on interim data.

By Constantinos Tsintas
Previous articleSkype therapy sessions approved as need arises
Next articleGreece starts COVID-19 vaccinations among the elderly

Top Stories

World

U.S. state capitals on edge for armed protests as Trump presidency nears end

Constantinos Tsintas -
  U.S. law enforcement officials are gearing up for pro-Trump marches in all 50 state capitals this weekend, erecting barriers and calling in their National...
Read more
World

‘Go for it,’ says first person vaccinated in India’s massive COVID-19 campaign

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Hospital cleaning worker Manish Kumar today became the first person in India to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched one...
Read more
World

Major European powers rebuke Iran over uranium metal plans

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Three European powers warned Iran against starting work on uranium metal-based fuel for a research reactor, saying it contravened the 2015 nuclear deal and...
Read more
Local

Slippery roads near Troodos following hailstorm

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Police are calling on drivers to be extra careful on Troodos after a hailstorm has made many roads slippery, particularly Karvounas-Troodos, Prodromos-Troodos and Platres-Troodos. Crews...
Read more
Local

German FM travels to Ankara on Grecoturkish energy confrontation

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Germany is launching yet another mediating effort over Grecoturkish natural gas differences in the Eastern Mediterranean, as foreign minister Haiko Maas travels to Ankara...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Squash soup

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 1 kg pumpkin, cut into small cubes, approximately 5 cups 2 medium (400g) sweet potatoes, cut into cubes, approximately 2 ½ cups 1 chopped leek, only...
Read more
Local Food

Mezedes

Andreas Nicolaides -
No visit to Cyprus is complete without enjoying the traditional meal of many small dishes known as ‘meze’. This large feast, which has been a...
Read more
Local Food

Prawns with fried cheese, barley shaped pasta

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Put the barley shaped pasta into a small pan with salted water, bring to a boil and when tender, drain. Peal the prawns leaving...
Read more
Local Food

Salmon and shrimp sheftalies

Bouli Hadjioannou -
Mix all ingredients for tabbouli in a bowl and keep to one side so flavours can combine. Prepare the sheftalies: wash and soak the casing...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

World

U.S. state capitals on edge for armed protests as Trump presidency nears end

Constantinos Tsintas -
  U.S. law enforcement officials are gearing up for pro-Trump marches in all 50 state capitals this weekend, erecting barriers and calling in their National...
Read more
World

‘Go for it,’ says first person vaccinated in India’s massive COVID-19 campaign

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Hospital cleaning worker Manish Kumar today became the first person in India to be vaccinated against COVID-19, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched one...
Read more
World

Major European powers rebuke Iran over uranium metal plans

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Three European powers warned Iran against starting work on uranium metal-based fuel for a research reactor, saying it contravened the 2015 nuclear deal and...
Read more
World

Russia to reopen air travel with Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar

Constantinos Tsintas -
  Russian authorities said that flights between Moscow and the capitals of Finland, Vietnam, India and Qatar, suspended since the early weeks of the pandemic,...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros