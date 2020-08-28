News Local Sentencings passed on Leonides murder from 2018

Sentencings passed on Leonides murder from 2018

The murder case of 47-year-old Ernest Leonides, an expatriate from Georgia that was committed on February 8, 2018 in the tourist area of Germasogeia was concluded today.

The court sentenced Pirus to 14 months including time spent in remand awaiting trial, Lasha to 17 years on a manslaughter charge and Aleco to 3.5 years on charges of forgery and impersonation.

Lasha admitted to being the man who shot 47-year-old Leonides 4 times, in a previous trial, after the decision to lower the charge from premeditated murder to manslaughter was made.

Read more: Limassol: Four Georgians plead not guilty to murder

The three suspects were arrested in the occupied areas together with a fourth person, who was then acquitted, and were handed over to Cyprus’ authorities.

Read more: First exchange of criminals takes place at Ledra Palace checkpoint

By Maria Bitar
Previous articleParameters for Varosha issue solution determined by series of UNSC resolutions, Moscow says
Next articleMan wanted for alleged crimes (photo)

Top Stories

Local

Mainly fine with yellow alert for high temperatures for Saturday

Maria Bitar -
Temperatures remain at high levels and it looks like summer is very much still here to stay for the time being as another yellow...
Read more
World

“Agreement for drafting of sanctions against Turkey does exist”, Borrell says

Maria Bitar -
Josep Borrell, EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs & Security Policy and European Commission Vice-President, speaking on the second day of an informal meeting...
Read more
Local

Second phase of aid to Lebanon over 180 tonnes, Volunteerism Commissioner says

Maria Bitar -
The second phase of humanitarian aid to Lebanon, after the devastating explosion in Beirut Port, is already in containers and on its way to...
Read more
Local

Bank of Cyprus posts net loss of €126 million in the first half of 2020

Maria Bitar -
Bank of Cyprus, the island's largest lender posted a net loss of €126 million in the first half of 2020, mainly affected by a...
Read more
Local

Industrial production in Cyprus down 10.3% in June

Maria Bitar -
Industrial production in Cyprus decreased sharply in June 2020, a month during which many COVID-19 containment measures had been gradually lifted in Cyprus. According to...
Read more

Taste

Local Food

Blueberry marmalade

Andreas Nicolaides -
By Andreas Kavazis Ingredients 1 kg of blueberries 1 kg of sugar 1 teaspoon of grated ginger 2 tablespoons of lemon juice Method Step 1: Put the blueberries...
Read more
Local Food

Caprese salad with halloumi

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 3 vine-ripened tomatoes, cored 1 halloumi (round shape) 7-8 green olives stuffed with almond or pepper paste 15 basil leaves, torn or cut into thin strips 1 tsp...
Read more
Local Food

Spinach pie

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: For the filling: 3 bunches spinach 1/2 kilo fresh, unsalted anari cheese 1/2 cup feta cheese 3 tablespoons olive oil 1 large onion, chopped 1 bunch green onions, chopped 1/2...
Read more
Local Food

Consommé with commandaria and crepes

Andreas Nicolaides -
Ingredients: 4 tbsps. commandaria 8 crepes parsley or chives (finely chopped) for garnishing For the consommé: 750gr. veal bones 2 carrots, chopped 1 leek, trimmed, roughly chopped 1 sprig fresh thyme, leaves only 4-5 sticks of...
Read more

RELATED ARTICLES

Local

Mainly fine with yellow alert for high temperatures for Saturday

Maria Bitar -
Temperatures remain at high levels and it looks like summer is very much still here to stay for the time being as another yellow...
Read more
Local

Second phase of aid to Lebanon over 180 tonnes, Volunteerism Commissioner says

Maria Bitar -
The second phase of humanitarian aid to Lebanon, after the devastating explosion in Beirut Port, is already in containers and on its way to...
Read more
Local

Bank of Cyprus posts net loss of €126 million in the first half of 2020

Maria Bitar -
Bank of Cyprus, the island's largest lender posted a net loss of €126 million in the first half of 2020, mainly affected by a...
Read more
Local

Industrial production in Cyprus down 10.3% in June

Maria Bitar -
Industrial production in Cyprus decreased sharply in June 2020, a month during which many COVID-19 containment measures had been gradually lifted in Cyprus. According to...
Read more

In-Cyprus App

Download the app to your phone to stay up to date with all the latest developments with the reliable reporting of the Phileleftheros Media Group.

Follow us

Minute by minute news from Cyprus and the world on the social media pages of in-cyprus.

Newsletter

Subscribe to in-cyprus newsletter for all the main news of the day

Useful Links

© 2020 In-Cyprus.com. Powered by Phileleftheros