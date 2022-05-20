NewsLocalSentence of kidnapper of two students reduced

Sentence of kidnapper of two students reduced

The Appeals Court reduced by three years the total sentence of 35-year-old kidnapper of two elementary school students in Larnaca in 2018. The two students had been abducted when the 35-year-old pretending to be a teacher asked them to help him carry some books. The accused had drugged the boys to transfer them to his apartment and had asked for ransom of 30,000 euros. The boys went through a nightmare until the Police found them.

The Larnaca Criminal Court had sentenced the 35-year-old to successive sentences amounting to 16 years in prison, which will now be reduced to 13. The Supreme Court judged that there was a unified criminal behavior and there was nothing justifying successive sentences.

