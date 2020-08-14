Senior US state department official David Hale meets Lebanese president

Top US diplomat David Hale met with the Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Friday on the second day of his visit to Beirut after a devastating explosion that caused large-scale damage in Lebanon’s capital.

On Thursday, Hale, said the FBI would join a probe of the massive Beirut explosion that killed at least 172 people, urging change in Lebanon to “make sure something like this never happens again.”

The explosion at Beirut port injured 6,000 people and forced around 300,000 out of their homes in the city, which was already sinking deep into financial crisis.

Some 30-40 people remain missing.

Authorities have blamed the August 4 blast on a huge stockpile of ammonium nitrate stored for years at the port without safety measures.

(Source: Reuters London)