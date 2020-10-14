Photos Selfie in a pink muhly grass field in Hanam

Selfie in a pink muhly grass field in Hanam

A woman takes a selfie as her friend adjusts her makeup in a pink muhly grass field amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic at a park in Hanam, South Korea, October 13, 2020.
Source:REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji 

